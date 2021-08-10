Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman remains hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Petersburg.

Police were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday to the 500 block of Monticello Street for a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she remains hospitalized.

There is no suspect information at this time other than a white vehicle might be involved.

