Virginia’s vaccine leader says COVID shots for kids could come soon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders with Virginia’s Department of Health say emergency use authorization for a COVID vaccine for kids might be coming sooner than anticipated.

On a call with leaders Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine leader, told reporters a vaccine for kids ages five through 11 might come as early as September - ahead of the October time frame they were anticipating.

Avula also said full authorization of vaccines from the FDA for adults could come as early as September, too.

As case counts rise, he said Virginia is also seeing a slight uptick in the number of vaccinations.

“Our low point was about 11,000 doses a day,” he said of a June slump. “And right now we’re just shy of 14,000 doses a day. And while I’d love to say that’s because of our increased outreach efforts and our really thoughtful campaigns, I think the reality is that it is the impact of Delta.”

Avula also said the FDA is also reviewing data on booster shots for immuno-suppressed people and should deliver an update soon.

