Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia’s vaccine leader says COVID shots for kids could come soon

Dr. Danny Avula. (Source: Richmond City Health District)
Dr. Danny Avula. (Source: Richmond City Health District)(NBC12)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders with Virginia’s Department of Health say emergency use authorization for a COVID vaccine for kids might be coming sooner than anticipated.

On a call with leaders Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine leader, told reporters a vaccine for kids ages five through 11 might come as early as September - ahead of the October time frame they were anticipating.

Avula also said full authorization of vaccines from the FDA for adults could come as early as September, too.

As case counts rise, he said Virginia is also seeing a slight uptick in the number of vaccinations.

“Our low point was about 11,000 doses a day,” he said of a June slump. “And right now we’re just shy of 14,000 doses a day. And while I’d love to say that’s because of our increased outreach efforts and our really thoughtful campaigns, I think the reality is that it is the impact of Delta.”

Avula also said the FDA is also reviewing data on booster shots for immuno-suppressed people and should deliver an update soon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.
Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Aber, Kavanaugh nominates as Virginia’s U.S. attorneys
Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
2 friends from Virginia plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
"It's really a rewarding experience" Man reflects on becoming a Call 12 volunteer
‘It’s a really rewarding experience’: NBC12 in need of Call 12 Volunteers
Several school systems in Central Virginia have changed or will discuss universal masking...
Back to School: School boards discussing universal masking policies
Virginia State Capitol
General Assembly elects Virginia appeals court judges