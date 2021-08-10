VDH: Delta variant cases, hospitalizations surge in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says the COVID-19 case rate in the commonwealth is currently 30% higher than compared to last week.

“COVID is not going to go away after this delta variants, and we are going to see likely future variants, and we are going to need to learn how to live with this disease,” State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said Tuesday, August 10. “Vaccination has to be the bedrock of that, along with all of these other layers of prevention and mitigation.”

Out of all the coronavirus cases that underwent special testing, 80% were identified as delta variant cases.

Dr. Avula says vaccination rates could go up by September due to the likelihood of children under the age of 12 being eligible for shots by then. He also says some vaccines might be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration by September as well, which could help with vaccine hesitancy.

