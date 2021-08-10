Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDH: Delta variant cases, hospitalizations surge in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health says the COVID-19 case rate in the commonwealth is currently...
The Virginia Department of Health says the COVID-19 case rate in the commonwealth is currently 30% higher than compared to last week.(CDC)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says the COVID-19 case rate in the commonwealth is currently 30% higher than compared to last week.

“COVID is not going to go away after this delta variants, and we are going to see likely future variants, and we are going to need to learn how to live with this disease,” State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said Tuesday, August 10. “Vaccination has to be the bedrock of that, along with all of these other layers of prevention and mitigation.”

Out of all the coronavirus cases that underwent special testing, 80% were identified as delta variant cases.

Dr. Avula says vaccination rates could go up by September due to the likelihood of children under the age of 12 being eligible for shots by then. He also says some vaccines might be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration by September as well, which could help with vaccine hesitancy.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.
Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Aber, Kavanaugh nominates as Virginia’s U.S. attorneys
Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
2 friends from Virginia plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
"It's really a rewarding experience" Man reflects on becoming a Call 12 volunteer
‘It’s a really rewarding experience’: NBC12 in need of Call 12 Volunteers
Several school systems in Central Virginia have changed or will discuss universal masking...
Back to School: School boards discussing universal masking policies
Virginia State Capitol
General Assembly elects Virginia appeals court judges