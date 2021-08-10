Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VCU Health raising minimum wage to $15 for some workers

VCU Health
VCU Health(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health is raising the minimum wage across its hospitals and clinics from $12 an hour up to $15.

The change applies to frontline employees who work alongside clinical teams to provide food and nutrition services, environmental services, valet and other services to VCU Health’s patients and operations.

“Our team members, including these frontline workers, have gone to extraordinary lengths to support our mission and ultimately our patients,” said Paula M. Henderson, chief human resources officer at VCU Health System in a press release. “Every single one of them contributes to a patient’s care experience, whether it’s by providing comfort and kind words behind their masks, a hot meal, clean sheets and so much more.”

About 1,700 employees will get the raise, effective next month.

Virginia’s mandatory minimum wage is $9.50 with plans to increase that number to $12 an hour by 2023.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

Latest News

Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 10
Howl-O-Scream returning to Busch Gardens in September
Several school systems in Central Virginia have changed or will discuss universal masking...
Back to School: School boards discussing universal masking policies
Nearly 500 Reynolds Community College students with outstanding balances because of the...
Reynolds Community College to pay outstanding balances for nearly 500 students
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico