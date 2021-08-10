Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One woman is dead and another has critical injuries after they were both shot in Henrico Monday night.
Officers got a call about gunshots along Hope Road around 10 p.m. and found the two women.
One of the victims was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The other, Monique Singleton, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say both suspects fled the area but were tracked down by police within 12 hours of the shooting.
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, - who police say are brothers - face the following charges in the deadly shooting:
- 2nd-degree murder
- Conspiracy to commit murder
- Malicious wounding
- Conspiracy to commit malicious wounding
- Use of firearm in the commission of a felony
- Shooting into an occupied vehicle
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Henrico Police thanks those who have already come forward with information.
