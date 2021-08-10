Healthcare Pros
Thousands raised for family members impacted by deadly house fire

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One day after two children were killed and three others were hurt in a house fire in Chesterfield, thousands of dollars have been raised to lend a helping hand to members of the blended family.

On Monday morning, Chesterfield Fire said one child died at the scene and another one in the hospital after heavy smoke and fire took over the home on Flynn Road.

Chesterfield Fire said a woman and child were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The department says the other adult, a man, was listed in stable condition.

‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire

Thelma Lane, a woman who lives next door, considers the children who died her grandchildren. She said they were boys under the age of 10 and one of them used a wheelchair.

Hours after the house fire, a family friend started this GoFundMe page to help the family with any bills or medical costs. This has raised more than $40,000.

Erin Kelly also started this GoFundMe page to support the biological mother of the two children who died.

Kelly says she is a close friend and found out Monday morning about the devastating news.

“It shook me to the core. I felt sick,” said Kelly. “I immediately felt helpless. I didn’t know what to do.”

Erin originally created the page to help cover funeral costs.

“These boys were her world,” she said. “They were her everything and just knowing that she’s going through this is heartbreaking.”

Erin’s goal was to raise at least $20,000, but the community has raised more than double of this goal.

“We are over now $40,000, and I am honestly blown away by the support the community has provided,” she said. “It’s overwhelming the amount of support she has received.”

Chesterfield Fire has not released the names and ages of the children killed in the house fire.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

