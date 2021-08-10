On this day: Massacre of Paspahegh village by early Jamestown settlers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Aug. 10, 1610, a band of 70 Jamestown settlers lead a surprise raid on the Powhatan town of Paspahegh, killing well over a dozen people in a merciless slaughter.

Jamestown had recently acquired new leadership from England, Lord De La Warr who quickly ruined any semblance of peace John Smith had established with the Powhatan people.

Lord De La Warr issued an ultimatum demanding Powhatan release all English prisoner, and give them food and other supplies. When the Paspahegh did not comply De La Warr sent George Percy and 70 men to destroy the town.

Ruthlessly, they killed men, women and children. Percy captured the Queen of Woanshowpunk and her seven children.

What he did next is hard to imagine.

