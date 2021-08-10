Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

On this day: Massacre of Paspahegh village by early Jamestown settlers

The Paspahegh archaeological site is located on the east bank of the Chickahominy River,...
The Paspahegh archaeological site is located on the east bank of the Chickahominy River, one-third of a mile north of its confluence with the James River, an area identified by Captain John Smith as occupied by the Paspahegh Indians.(Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Collection)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Aug. 10, 1610, a band of 70 Jamestown settlers lead a surprise raid on the Powhatan town of Paspahegh, killing well over a dozen people in a merciless slaughter.

Jamestown had recently acquired new leadership from England, Lord De La Warr who quickly ruined any semblance of peace John Smith had established with the Powhatan people.

Lord De La Warr issued an ultimatum demanding Powhatan release all English prisoner, and give them food and other supplies. When the Paspahegh did not comply De La Warr sent George Percy and 70 men to destroy the town.

Ruthlessly, they killed men, women and children. Percy captured the Queen of Woanshowpunk and her seven children.

What he did next is hard to imagine.

Learn more about this massacre from Luke Pecoraro, a curator at Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, in this episode of NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.
A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a woman was found dead on a sidewalk early...
Death investigation underway in Richmond after woman found dead on sidewalk
VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

Latest News

Chesterfield Co. Schools Superintendent Mervin Daugherty plans to recommend universal masking...
Chesterfield Schools Superintendent to recommend universal masking
‘Our kids aren’t pawns’: Amelia parents blast school board after universal mask-wearing vote
mask mandate debate
Amelia Schools will require everyone to wear masks
Police in Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Richmond Highway