RPD investigates shooting death on city’s southside
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Holly Springs Avenue.
Police were called to the scene around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday.
Once there, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Detectives ask anyone who was in the area from 2:30-3 p.m. and saw anything suspicious to give them a call.
Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
