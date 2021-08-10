RPD investigates shooting death on city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Holly Springs Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once there, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives ask anyone who was in the area from 2:30-3 p.m. and saw anything suspicious to give them a call.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.