Richmond’s Mayor, health leaders make vaccination plea

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond health leaders say COVID-19 cases in the public school division are expected, adding that the transparency coming from the school division is key to contract tracing.

“It’s a big step for them to go from virtual to open,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

All eyes are on Richmond Public Schools with the return to in-person learning on the horizon. But, even before everyone is back, COVID-19 cases within the division are already popping up.

“When it comes to RPS we have been working bring darn closely with RPS on a daily basis actually,” said Dr. Virary.

In-person summer school is underway. RPS says on Monday they received positive COVID-19 results for eight students and one staff member.

“Can we do better? Yes we can. We can do better as a community,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond.

Tuesday afternoon, the mayor also made his weekly pitch to get vaccination rates up in the city. Despite outreach efforts by the health department, vaccination rates in Richmond are far behind neighboring counties.

Currently, Richmond’s total population vaccine rate is 43.6%. But if you look at Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties, they are all over 50%.

Health leaders say they’ve seen an up tick in vaccine rates recently, likely due to concerns over the delta variant. But the mayor said if things don’t change and soon, consequences could follow.

“If you want our city to return to the way it was 2019, and there were no mandates, no restrictions, then you need to get vaccinated. Otherwise we will find ourselves in a situation where we are going to be in the pandemic for multiple years,” said Stoney.

Richmond’s school board will take up the potential vaccine mandate on August 16. School starts back September 8.

