Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmonders set to vote on ONE Casino + Resort in November

Courtesy the City of Richmond
Courtesy the City of Richmond(City of Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All the cards have lined up for a plan to bring a casino to the River City.

On Tuesday, a Richmond Circuit Court gave final approval to put a referendum for the ONE Casino + Resort on the November ballot.

It is the second to the last step in the process. Now, it’s up to voters.

The project touts a multi-story upscale hotel, a concert venue and a television production studio, as well as more than 1,300 jobs. It would be housed at the former Phillip Morris operations center at Walmsley and Commerce.

If approved, the casino would go up on the Southside with a targeted opening date of October 2024.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

Latest News

A child eating lunch. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Henrico Schools meal distribution continues at 14 sites | All students eligible for free meals this upcoming school year
Richmond health leaders say COVID-19 cases in the public school division are expected, adding...
Richmond’s Mayor, health leaders make vaccination plea
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 9.5 million vaccines administered | Over 54% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated
Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.
Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.