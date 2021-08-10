Richmonders set to vote on ONE Casino + Resort in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All the cards have lined up for a plan to bring a casino to the River City.

On Tuesday, a Richmond Circuit Court gave final approval to put a referendum for the ONE Casino + Resort on the November ballot.

It is the second to the last step in the process. Now, it’s up to voters.

The project touts a multi-story upscale hotel, a concert venue and a television production studio, as well as more than 1,300 jobs. It would be housed at the former Phillip Morris operations center at Walmsley and Commerce.

If approved, the casino would go up on the Southside with a targeted opening date of October 2024.

