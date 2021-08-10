Healthcare Pros
Reynolds Community College to pay outstanding balances for nearly 500 students

Nearly 500 Reynolds Community College students with outstanding balances because of the pandemic recently had their debt cleared.
Nearly 500 Reynolds Community College students with outstanding balances because of the pandemic recently had their debt cleared. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 500 Reynolds Community College students with outstanding balances because of the pandemic recently had their debt cleared.

The school announced that nearly $400,000 of student debt was cleared using money from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which was signed into law during the pandemic.

“Erasing student balances because of the devastating impact of Covid-19 is more than a gesture,” said Dr. Terricita Sass, Vice President of Enrollment Management & Student Success at Reynolds in a press release. “Reynolds is committed to removing as many barriers as possible and we know that the financial challenges faced by many of our students is one that can derail their education and future. We hope that this act will enable students to move forward in pursuit of their dreams.”

Students enrolled on - or after - March 13, 2020, were eligible for the relief. Financial holds on student accounts for unpaid balances to Reynolds, apart from fines related to a laptop loaner program, were extinguished.

