Police investigating deadly shooting on Richmond Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Richmond Highway for shots fired around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who has been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

