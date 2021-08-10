Police investigating deadly shooting on Richmond Highway
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Richmond Highway for shots fired around 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man who has been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
