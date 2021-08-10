Police identify victim in deadly shooting on Richmond Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Richmond Highway for shots fired around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who has been shot. The victim, identified as Isaac Rodriguez, 21 of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

