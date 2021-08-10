Parents voice concerns as COVID cases climb at Hopewell Schools

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - In Hopewell, school leaders are re-thinking their instructional plans so that more students can learn from home. This comes after the district has been dealing with a growing number of COVID-19 cases since school began just two weeks ago.

Monday, parents spoke out at a town hall meeting as they learned what schools will do to try to keep children safe.

“No kid, whether you’re in pre-school or a senior in high school, should have to learn 100% from the screen,” a parent sounded off.

“So y’all want to put our kids in front of a computer screen and have a virtual person teach them. How is that them learning anything?” parent Ashley Morgan asked.

Her concern escalated when parents learned what virtual learning currently looks like.

“It’s not a live teacher the entire time, but it’s a live teacher at multiple points in the process. That is not ideal for us either. We share that concern with you,” Superintendent Melody Hackney said. She added that Hopewell Schools are in a situation they’ve never been in before, and they’re trying to navigate it.

Some 30 students and teachers have tested positive for COVID since schools resumed two weeks ago. The school system believes most of those cases were contracted outside of schools but some parents are questioning that.

“You can’t say it didn’t happen in the schools. You can’t say that,” a parent chimed in before being met with applause.

Regardless of how they’re coming down with COVID, parents made it clear they want in-person learning to continue, and it will. Although, right now, some 100 families are taking advantage of virtual learning because they signed up for it before the outbreak. Now, the district is expected to open that option back up just in case more families decide to go that route.

“What happens if our children fall behind with this virtual learning that y’all have set forth with a short period of time?” Morgan asked.

“These are some of the consequences that none of us could control with COVID, but we’ll do our best to keep them as closely aligned as possible,” Dr. Hackney responded.

The superintendent says money from the Federal CARES Act will help pay custodians overtime to do extra cleaning at schools. The district will also offer face shields and plexiglass at schools where students aren’t able to adequately social distance. Temperature checks had been stopped but will now resume again.

