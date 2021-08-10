Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

One woman killed, another seriously hurt in Henrico shooting

Officers responded to Hope Road around 10 p.m. Monday night
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One woman is dead and another has critical injuries after they were both shot in Henrico Monday night.

Officers got a call about gunshots along Hope Road around 10 p.m. and found the two women.

So far, neither person has been identified. It’s also not clear if there are any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.
A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a woman was found dead on a sidewalk early...
Death investigation underway in Richmond after woman found dead on sidewalk
VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

Latest News

Police in Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Richmond Highway
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Hopewell City Public Schools is having a special school board meeting in response to 33...
Parents voice concerns as COVID cases climb at Hopewell Schools
2 children killed in Chesterfield house fire
2 children killed in Chesterfield house fire