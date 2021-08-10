One woman killed, another seriously hurt in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One woman is dead and another has critical injuries after they were both shot in Henrico Monday night.

Officers got a call about gunshots along Hope Road around 10 p.m. and found the two women.

So far, neither person has been identified. It’s also not clear if there are any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

No additional details were immediately available.

