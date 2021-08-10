Non-profit seeks to guide renters through applying for relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The CDC’s eviction moratorium will now expire on Oct. 3, but that leaves renters with less than two months to come up with the cash. Thankfully, a Richmond non-profit is connecting tenants with relief resources.

The Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation’s goal is to help out 2,500 renters between July and December. The bigger goal, however, is to reach underserved families: Ones that may not speak English.

“Please take advantage of this opportunity because it’s free for the whole community,” Nury Mojica says in Spanish, a plea to Latinx renters in the city. Mojica serves as a program manager for SCDHC.

They want to make sure thousands of Virginians get the resources to keep a roof over their heads.

“We are one of the first centers in Southside Richmond that offers bilingual services,” Mojica said.

The CDC’s eviction moratorium was reissued last week until early October in parts of the country where COVID is rapidly spreading. It’s a relief for renters, but knowing how to get the cash is another hurdle, which is where the SCDHC steps in.

The group gathers info from applicants, along with all the necessary paperwork, every step of the way.

Apart from serving as a liaison between the renter and the state, they also chip in financially to cover unpaid rent.

“15 months, and in addition, three months ahead in order for them to become self-sufficient and stable,” Mojica said.

So far, they’ve helped almost 700 renters, with an emphasis on Black and Latinx families. She said it comes down to letting these families know that there is help out there for them.

“One of the barriers is ‘trust’ because we are 100% Latinos here, we speak their language. Give them the opportunity and make them feel comfortable coming to us,” Mojica added.

The Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation can be reached at 804-231-4449 or 1-877-501-3456. More information can also be found in English and Spanish on their website.

