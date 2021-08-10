News to Know for Aug. 10: Mask mandate debate; Deadly shootings in Richmond, Henrico; How to help Chesterfield fire victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make sure you get outside today – we have the lowest chances of rain for a few days. Here’s a quick look at the forecast and other news to know this morning.

Hot, Humid Workweek Continues

Heat and humidity climb with heat indices near 100 degrees by the end of the week.

Afternoon storm chances start today and pick up the rest of the week.

Breaking News Overnight

Police are investigating two shootings that happened within an hour that left two people dead and another critically injured.

The first happened on Richmond Highway around 9:30 Monday night. Police say a man was killed, and there’s no word on a potential suspect.

In Henrico, a double shooting an hour later left a woman dead and another fighting for her life. Crews are still working to track down the suspect in that shooting as well.

How to Help Fire Victims

Loved ones are hoping for answers after a devastating house fire in Chesterfield.

Two children died when the home went up in flames - both younger than 10 years old. A mother, father and another child are still in the hospital.

Crews spent more than 10 hours trying to find the cause, but right now, they’re still not sure what sparked the flames.

Two GoFundMe pages are raising money for the blended family. Find both links here.

Mask Mandate Debate

Emotions ran high at an Amelia County School Board meeting Monday night, just about 48 hours before students head back to classrooms.

Board members voted to require masks in school regardless of vaccination status, and a large number of people in attendance were against the policy.

This all comes after Governor Northam switched course last week, saying a recently passed state law requires schools to follow CDC guidance - or face legal consequences. The current guidance recommends universal mask-wearing in schools.

Amelia is a high-COVID transmission area on the CDC’s map, meaning it’s in red, like much of central Virginia.

Last year, about 30% of Amelia’s school staff and 22% of students had to quarantine at some point.

What About Other Districts?

Chesterfield and Hanover County Public Schools are both set to discuss its COVID-19 mitigation plans at tonight’s school board meetings.

Chesterfield’s begins at 6:30 p.m.; Hanover’s at 7 p.m.

In Caroline County, schools will have an updated mask policy. The school board there voted four to two to adhere to state guidelines.

Starting today, all pre-k through 12th-grade students, staff and visitors inside school buildings must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also required on buses.

Cases Continue to Spike in Schools

Hopewell City Public Schools is now reporting 40 cases in a little more than two weeks of school.

During a meeting Monday night, school leaders heard from both sides – people demanding more virtual options as well as those opposed to it.

Meantime, Richmond Public Schools is also dealing with a spike in cases during summer learning.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says 10 students and two staff members tested positive recently.

He says he will recommend a vaccine mandate for all RPS employees at the school board meeting next Monday.

What About Outside of School?

All of these school board discussions come as the delta variant surges across Virginia.

Right now, we are averaging more than 1,600 new infections every day. A month ago that average was down to 200. The positivity rate is also on the rise - now up to 7.3 percent.

Hospitalizations also continue climbing, now nearing 800. All numbers we haven’t seen since early spring.

The Virginia Department of Health will provide an update today on the state’s response to the increase and the vaccine plan moving forward.

Budget Approved

Lawmakers gave final approval to a spending plan that maps out where billions in federal coronavirus relief money will go.

The budget is aimed at helping small businesses, increasing broadband access and replenishing the state’s depleted unemployment trust fund.

It also includes bonuses of 3$3,000 for sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers - and $5,000 for state police.

The Governor has said he will approve the plan.

On This Day

On this day in history, Aug. 10, 1610, 70 Jamestown settlers lead a surprise raid on the Powhatan town of Paspahegh, killing well over a dozen people in a merciless slaughter.

Jamestown had recently acquired new leadership from England, Lord De La Warr who quickly ruined any semblance of peace John Smith had established with the Powhatan people.

Learn more about this massacre from Luke Pecoraro, a curator at Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, in this episode of NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here:

Firefighters ‘Wow’ Crowd with Speed-Dressing

Members of the Richmond Fire Department put each other to the test on Sunday during a back-to-school event.

They had two firefighters get on stage to see who could get into their full gear the fastest - and it was quite a hit with the crowd.

Members of Engine 21’s A shift had some fun at this Back to School event in the 3400 block of Richmond Highway... Posted by Richmond Fire Department on Monday, August 9, 2021

The winning time was 53 seconds for ALL that gear!

Final Thought

“Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you’re willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it.” —Lou Holtz

