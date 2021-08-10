Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.
According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.
The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.