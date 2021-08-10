Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

More than 9.5 million vaccines administered | Over 54% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.(CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 9.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Aug. 10, at least 5,252,559 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 61.5% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,669,184 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 54.7% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 73.5%. As of Tuesday, 65.8% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Aug. 10, 9,589,699 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 13,972.

In total, 10,473,705 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

Latest News

Richmond health leaders say COVID-19 cases in the public school division are expected, adding...
Richmond’s Mayor, health leaders make vaccination plea
Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.
Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.
Several school systems in Central Virginia have changed or will discuss universal masking...
Back to School: School boards discussing universal masking policies
Nearly 500 Reynolds Community College students with outstanding balances because of the...
Reynolds Community College to pay outstanding balances for nearly 500 students