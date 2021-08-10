Howl-O-Scream returning to Busch Gardens in September

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It may be hot now, but soon the smell of pumpkin spice will fill the air as the calendar turns to Fall and this September Howl-O-Scream is back at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.

The event is held select nights from Sept. 10 - Oct. 31. There will be three new haunted houses, two new “terror-tories,” two news shows and two new party zones.

Before the boos, Busch Gardens needs to staff its “Scare Squad.” Positions are available starting at $15/hr. Those who apply and audition by Aug. 14 are eligible to receive a $500 sign-on bonus.

Auditions are held Thurs. from 5 - 8 p.m. and Sat. from 12 - 3 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Williamsburg Entertainment. Find more information here.

In Doswell, Kings Dominion kicks off its 20th anniversary of Halloween Haunt on Sept. 25.

