Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Howl-O-Scream returning to Busch Gardens in September

Theme park hiring for Scare Squad offering $500 sign-on bonuses
Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 10
Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 10(Scott K. Brown | Busch Gardens® Williamsburg)
By Michael Pegram
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It may be hot now, but soon the smell of pumpkin spice will fill the air as the calendar turns to Fall and this September Howl-O-Scream is back at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.

The event is held select nights from Sept. 10 - Oct. 31. There will be three new haunted houses, two new “terror-tories,” two news shows and two new party zones.

Before the boos, Busch Gardens needs to staff its “Scare Squad.” Positions are available starting at $15/hr. Those who apply and audition by Aug. 14 are eligible to receive a $500 sign-on bonus.

Auditions are held Thurs. from 5 - 8 p.m. and Sat. from 12 - 3 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Williamsburg Entertainment. Find more information here.

In Doswell, Kings Dominion kicks off its 20th anniversary of Halloween Haunt on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

Latest News

VCU Health
VCU Health raising minimum wage to $15 for some workers
Several school systems in Central Virginia have changed or will discuss universal masking...
Back to School: School boards discussing universal masking policies
Nearly 500 Reynolds Community College students with outstanding balances because of the...
Reynolds Community College to pay outstanding balances for nearly 500 students
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico