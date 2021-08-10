Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

How to tell if your child has COVID-19 or the common cold

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Virginia students are returning to the classroom this week. That means they may come home with the sniffles, making it difficult to distinguish if it’s a cold or something the coronavirus.

“There really is no great way to tell the difference without taking a test,” Dr. Paige Perriello said.

The pediatrician says signs of COVID-19 for children can mimic a cold or flu symptoms: “The main symptoms of COVID disease in kids are runny nose, cough, maybe a fever, or maybe a sore throat,” Perriello said.

However, there are some clues: “They may sometimes complain of loss of taste or loss of smell, and that has become very characteristic of COVID,” UVA Health’s Dr. Debbie-Ann Shirley said. “I wouldn’t rely on that, because not all kids are old enough to tell you they have those symptoms and not all kids have those symptoms.”

Sometimes when a child has COVID-19, they will have no symptoms at all.

“Children can actually be infected and have no symptoms, or they can have mild symptoms, and then, on occasion, they can develop serious illness,” Shirley said. “Compared to adults, children typically tend to have milder COVID.”

If you think your child may have COVID-19, Perriello says you should keep your child at home.

“As soon as you have any symptoms at all and your child has a little runny nose, a little tickle in their throat, we really want you to call your medical provider and get checked out and talk to them about next steps,” Perriello said. “We really think as soon as someone has symptoms is the time for them to get tested, so there’s no need to delay.”

Perriello says clinical trials are going on right now to see if the COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children under 12. For now, pediatricians say students should follow mask rules to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.
Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Aber, Kavanaugh nominates as Virginia’s U.S. attorneys
Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
2 friends from Virginia plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
"It's really a rewarding experience" Man reflects on becoming a Call 12 volunteer
‘It’s a really rewarding experience’: NBC12 in need of Call 12 Volunteers
Several school systems in Central Virginia have changed or will discuss universal masking...
Back to School: School boards discussing universal masking policies
Virginia State Capitol
General Assembly elects Virginia appeals court judges