Henrico Schools meal distribution continues at 14 sites | All students eligible for free meals this upcoming school year

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is continuing its free meal distribution to 14 sites in August. The division is also reminding families that students will be eligible for free meals for the 2021-22 school year.

Before school starts, the division will continue its weekly bulk distribution of meals on Tuesdays at 14 sites.

“On Aug. 17, 24 and 31, families can pick up five days of meals at any of the 14 sites. Distribution times will remain 8:30-10 a.m. The school year begins Sept. 8,” HCPS said.

Here is a list of the following locations:

Elementary school curbside sites:

Adams Elementary School, 600 S. Laburnum Ave.

Gayton Elementary School, 12481 Church Road

Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road

Laburnum Elementary School, 500 Meriwether Ave.

Ratcliffe Elementary School, 2901 Thalen St.

Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road

Skipwith Elementary School, 2401 Skipwith Road

Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road

Middle school curbside sites:

Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive

Pocahontas Middle School, 12000 Three Chopt Road

Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road

High school curbside sites:

Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road

Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road

Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road

