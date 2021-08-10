Healthcare Pros
Henrico police investigate shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.

Police were called around 10:15 for the report of a shooting near the area of 1600 block of Hope Road.

At the scene, police said they confirmed a shooting had occurred.

“With community members outside, Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

No additional details were immediately available.

