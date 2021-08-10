Hanover teen raises money to buy shoes for kids in need

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Disrupting poverty is a community effort, and one Richmond organization is putting its best foot forward.

Stephanie Hathaway is the director of “Soles4Souls,” an organization designed to provide relief to people living in poverty by giving them a pair of comfortable shoes and clothing.

The organization places bins across Central Virginia to collect used shoes. The bins are collected and taken back to the warehouse, where they are sorted by volunteers.

“Once the shoes are bagged and ready to go, they’ll go over in piles. Once these are stacked to the top, we will have a truck come, and they will ship out,” says Hathaway.

The shoes will oftentimes stay in the local community, but they also ship to impoverished areas across the country and the world.

Fundraising is paramount for “Soles4Souls” because it allows them to buy new shoes to donate as well. One person doing a lot of fundraising for the organization is Logan Clark.

“I just love doing it, and it’s fun to me,” says Clark.

The fun started when Logan was in the second grade. His teacher, who was a volunteer with Souls4Soles at the time, told the class about her trip to Haiti.

“She would tell us about all of her work and the fun trips she did, and it sparked something in my mind, and it just motivated me to do something like that,” says Clark.

From that day, Logan put his fundraising foot on the gas. The aspiring racecar driver set up a snow cone booth at the Richmond Raceway.

Fast forward a couple of years, and he is in the winner’s circle - raising close to $25,000 for the organization.

He has hosted a golf tournament and several other events at the Richmond Raceway. With close to a hundred golfers, a silent auction and other raffles, he had his best year of fundraising, with more than $12,000 and thousands of donated shoes.

“This is such a small thing that I would have never thought of - shoes - but it’s probably making a world of difference for somebody,” says Clark.

Now, that money will provide 1,200 students in the Petersburg School District with a new pair of kicks.

“If you think about the struggles that their parents might be facing, especially right now, especially in a pandemic, not worrying about having to get a new pair of shoes to fit your child is just one less thing the parents have to worry about,” says Hathaway.

That’s a huge weight lifted off of the shoulders of any parents, and Stephanie wanted to show her appreciation for Logan and his continued support for “Soles4Souls.”

Logan received $300 and a $50 gift card to Mexico Restaurant.

He says although the award is flattering, he’s got a lot more in the gas tank as he continues to improve his community.

He started his own nonprofit “Care for Empty Hearts” - aimed at helping other charities across Central Virginia.

“I would love to grow more and be a part of bigger events and make my own events bigger as well, and just keep working for Soles4Souls,” says Clark.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.