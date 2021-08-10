Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

General Assembly elects Virginia appeals court judges

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly recessed Tuesday afternoon, completing most of the work that brought lawmakers to Richmond a week ago.

The final act of the special session included the election of eight judges to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

State lawmakers voted earlier this year to expand the court, and the automatic right of appeal in civil and criminal cases.

The eight candidates, Democratic leaders say, reflected diversity of race, gender, practice area and geography.

“We have put together a panel of people with various backgrounds, from Roanoke to Tidewater to northern Virginia, city of Richmond and we’ve listened to a lot of people,” Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) said on Monday.

Frank Friedman is an experienced appellate lawyer from Roanoke.

He received praise from Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“When Mr. Friedman says, in a very understated way, ‘I enjoy appellate work,’ it reminds me of Tom Brady saying ‘I played a little football in the NFL,’ joked Sen. Joe Morissey (D-Richmond).

“We lose a good appellate lawyer, but we gain a great appellate judge,” said Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.).

“And I know you will do well and uphold the honor of the Star City,” added Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg).

Republican lawmakers had argued that Democrats were trying to pack the court, and they objected to being excluded from the process of selecting the eight candidates.

While some Republicans were absent Tuesday and most withheld their votes, all eight candidates were elected by the House and Senate, ushering in a new era for the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.
Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Aber, Kavanaugh nominates as Virginia’s U.S. attorneys
Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
2 friends from Virginia plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
"It's really a rewarding experience" Man reflects on becoming a Call 12 volunteer
‘It’s a really rewarding experience’: NBC12 in need of Call 12 Volunteers
Several school systems in Central Virginia have changed or will discuss universal masking...
Back to School: School boards discussing universal masking policies