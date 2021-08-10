Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Hot & humid workweek

Afternoon storms possible each day after 2pm
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat and humidity climb the next few days with heat indices near 100 degrees by the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible, mainly west and northwest of Richmond in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers or storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

