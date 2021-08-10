Florida deputies make arrest in shooting death of Powhatan native killed during attempted burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWBT) - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida has made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a Powhatan County native and United States Coast Guard member.

Deputies said Tyree Levon Parker, 22, turned himself in to police. He is charged with second-degree murder and other charges may be pending.

Caroline Schollaert, 26, was shot on Tuesday, Aug. 3 outside of her home when she confronted a man trying to break into her car. Authorities said she later died at the hospital.

Caroline (Family Photo)

“The pressure from the community helped keep the focus and intensity on this suspect. Our homicide team has worked non-stop since the murder took place, following up every lead and collecting the mounting evidence. As a result, the suspect was identified and together with the State Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued. JSO detectives, patrol officers, and our SWAT team worked together and sought this suspect out,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that the firearm used by the suspect was stolen from a vehicle in the same neighborhood just 11 days prior.

“A crime of opportunity in the burglary of a vehicle escalated within seconds resulting in a violent killing of a woman who dedicated her life to serving her country in the United States Coast Guard,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Murder Investigation Leads To Arrest In the early morning hours of August 3, ￼2021, Caroline Schollaert called the... Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

In 2013, Caroline graduated from Powhatan High School.

Caroline was an aviation maintenance technician stationed in Florida with the elite HITRON unit.

“She maintained those fast helicopters that chase those drug-running boats that go real fast,” Patrick Schollaert, Caroline’s father, said “They’ve got better toys and better choppers that go even faster. She made sure they were in tip-top shape.”

Caroline’s body returned home to Powhatan on Tuesday with a large escort from emergency responders. Community members lined Anderson Highway with American flags for the solemn homecoming. Her father said she will be buried this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.