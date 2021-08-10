Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child that was left in a car died on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive in Springfield after a child was left in a car and found unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Bureau are responding.

No additional details were immediately released.

Officers are in the 6700 block of Grey Fox Dr in Springfield after a child was left in a car and found unresponsive. The child was taken to a hospital and was pronounced deceased. Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are responding. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/6u7vzPD1F8 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 10, 2021

According to Kids and Car Safety, this is the first child in Virginia this year to die after being left in a car and the 12th nationwide.

Temperatures in Springfield reached into the 90s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.