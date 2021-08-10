Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Schools Superintendent to recommend universal masking

Chesterfield Co. Schools Superintendent Mervin Daugherty plans to recommend universal masking...
Chesterfield Co. Schools Superintendent Mervin Daugherty plans to recommend universal masking at Tuesday's school board meeting. (Source: NBC12)(NBC12)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the Chesterfield County Schools Superintendent will recommend universal masking indoors to start the 2021-2022 school year.

In a memo to the school board posted Tuesday morning, Superintendent Mervin Daugherty said based on current Virginia law, expert opinions and local transmission data it was best to follow guidance from the CDC, Virginia Department of Health and county officials.

Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking

“It is required that all individuals (including visitors, volunteers, etc.) wear masks when indoors (including at school orientations, back to school events, etc.) at all Chesterfield schools/offices/facilities and, in compliance with federal law, on Chesterfield school buses (and while loading/unloading school buses while on school property),” the memo stated.

At this point, the school system is not requiring staff and students to get COVID-19 vaccinations, but strongly encouraging them.

Daugherty did list a number of exceptions for when masks do not need to be worn:

  • Individuals eating or drinking;
  • Individuals exercising or using exercise equipment;
  • Any person who is playing a musical instrument when wearing a mask would inhibit the playing of the instrument (e.g., wind or brass instrument) so long as at least six feet of physical distance can be maintained from other persons;
  • Any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance;
  • Any person seeking to communicate with people who are deaf or hard of hearing and for which the mouth needs to be visible;
  • When temporary removal of the mask is necessary to secure government or medical services;
  • When necessary to participate in a religious ritual; and
  • Persons with health conditions or disabilities that prohibit wearing a mask.

“Adaptations and alternatives for individuals with health conditions or disabilities are to be considered whenever possible to increase the feasibility of wearing a mask to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading if it is not possible to wear one,” the memo said. “Any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition is not required to produce or carry medical documentation verifying the stated condition, nor shall the person be required to identify the precise underlying medical condition.”

Meanwhile, a presentation posted on the school board agenda shows COVID-19 data in the county. As of Tuesday community transmission was listed as “high.”

Data compiled in a Chesterfield Schools presentation shows COVID-19 community transmission as...
Data compiled in a Chesterfield Schools presentation shows COVID-19 community transmission as "high" in the county.(Chesterfield Schools)

In addition to universal masking, several other mitigation efforts will continue during the 2021-2022 school year. Those mitigation efforts include:

  • Improved HVAC systems and ventilation
  • Enhanced cleaning protocols and frequency
  • Daily health assessment of students and staff
  • Social distancing, where possible
  • Continued reporting to families and staff regarding in-school transmission
  • Quarantining staff and students who test positive for COVID-19
  • Sick and Well clinic spaces

The school board is expected to vote on this recommendation during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesterfield County School Board building (10001 Iron Bridge Rd. Chesterfield, VA 23832).

