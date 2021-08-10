Back to School: School boards discussing universal masking policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following Governor Northam’s mask-wearing bombshell inside Virginia public schools on Aug. 5, several school systems across Central Virginia are revising or voting on new policies.

On Tuesday, the Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Hanover County school boards will discuss mitigation efforts during their regularly scheduled meetings; this will include whether students and staff should be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

In a memo released Tuesday morning, Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Mervin Daugherty said he plans to recommend universal masking indoors to start the school year.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, several school boards voted to enact universal masking for their students and staff.

There was a heated public comment period during the Amelia County Public School board meeting. Several parents stating this measure is no longer about safety, rather politics.

“It doesn’t make sense, and I’m tired of my children being punished and used as pawns for a virus that doesn’t even affect kids,” a parent said.

“The school board does not like the position that we’re in,” said school board member Jim Ferrara. “We don’t like the law and being forced to comply with it. However, we made an oath of office to comply with the law. By not following the law we would be willfully disregarding it which places Amelia County Public Schools at substantial legal and financial risk which is not in the best interest of the schools.”

Ultimately the Amelia County School Board voted 4-1 for universal masking to begin the school year; students return on Wednesday.

Caroline County Public Schools also voted 4-2 Monday to implement universal masking, effective Tuesday.

UPDATED MASK POLICY: On Monday, August 9, the Caroline County School Board met and voted 4-2 to implement state law (SB... Posted by Caroline County Public Schools on Monday, August 9, 2021

“We will continue to monitor CDC recommendations daily and will provide timely updates to the School Board,” the school system posted to social media. “Masking will continue to be a standing agenda item at upcoming school board meetings. We thank you for your ongoing support of Caroline County Public Schools as we work together to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”

On Monday, New Kent County Public Schools also discussed universal masking, however, a vote was not taken. A work session is scheduled for Aug. 23 where the school board will likely vote on the policy. Students return to the classroom on Sept. 7.

The following school systems have already implemented universal masking indoors or are scheduled to discuss the policy in the future:

Charles City County Public Schools, Colonial Heights Public Schools (CHPS), King William County Public Schools, Petersburg City Public Schools, Powhatan County Public Schools and Prince George County Public Schools and Sussex County Public Schools have not publicly said what policy they will move forward with.

On Aug. 6, CHPS posted a survey asking family input regarding mask-wearing in schools. That survey is now closed. King William County Schools is expected to hold a school board meeting on Aug. 17, this policy will likely be discussed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

