Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Amazon to pay damages for dangerous items sold on its site

Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when...
Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when products cause property damage or personal injury.(Source: Amazon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Amazon is stepping in to help customers who buy third-party products that cause damage or injury.

The retailer will now take complaints about defective products sold on its site by other companies and contact sellers on a buyer’s behalf.

Amazon said if a product causes property damage or personal injury, the company will directly pay customers with valid complaints for claims under $1,000 at no cost to sellers.

Amazon added that it “may step in to pay claims for higher amounts if the seller is unresponsive or rejects a claim we believe to be valid.”

The company said claims under $1,000 account for more than 80% of cases.

The new policy starts next month.

Amazon previously took a hands-off approach and asked customers to contact sellers directly.

The retailer is currently defending itself in a lawsuit over some products sold by its third-party sellers.

Customers have complained that some of those products have failed, and led to damage in some cases.

Amazon’s position is that in these instances, it is not a seller, but a marketplace for other sellers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

Latest News

Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo’s reign
Four people died, including two kids, in an early morning house fire in Dauphin County,...
Coroner: Grandfather set fire that killed self, son, 2 kids
Sen. Rick Scott talks about his opposition to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) reacts to infrastructure vote
FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Progress made but hot weather could continue to fan flames of California wildfire