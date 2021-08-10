Healthcare Pros
4th annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive to be held Aug. 25

By Simone Cuccurullo
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s hard to believe, but there are only a few weeks to go until Central Virginia students head back to school.

Now is the time to make sure students have everything they need for a successful year, and you can help out!

NBC12 is proud to team up again this year with the VCU Alumni Association and Communities In School for the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive at the Diamond.

Many supplies are needed this year. Everything that’s collected will be distributed to Richmond Public Schools students.

We talked to RPS board chair Cheryl Burke, who served as principal of Chimborazo for 18 years.

“Be mindful that in the city of Richmond we have a diverse population economically,” RPS board chair Cheryl Burke said.

This is why were once again calling upon the RVA community to donate at this year’s 4th annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.

You can drop off the items on Aug. 25 at the Diamond from 1-6 p.m.

The goal is to stuff 15,000 backpacks.

Here is a list of the supplies needed:

  • Pencils
  • Pencil Sharpener
  • Erasers
  • Wide Rule Paper
  • Dry erase boards + markers
  • Notebooks (composition books)
  • Rulers (centimeters & inches)
  • Pencil pouches
  • Large crayons
  • Color Pencils
  • Highlighter Tape (close reading)
  • Glue sticks
  • Scissors (non-pointing)
  • Index Cards
  • (new) Backpacks

Those who want to volunteer for the event can click here. Anyone wanting to donate to the cause, click here.

