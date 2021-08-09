Woman dies following head-on collision

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died following a head-on collision in Spotsylvania County.

Deputies were called around 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 8 to the crash in the 12800 block of West Catharpin Road.

Officials said a Chevrolet SUV was heading north on West Catharpin Road when it went over the double yellow line and hit a commercial box truck head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the hospital. She was identified as Gina P. Lavigne, 29, of Spotsylvania.

The crash is being investigated.

