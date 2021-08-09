Woman dies following head-on collision

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died following a head-on collision in Spotsylvania County.

Deputies were called around 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 8 to the crash in the 12800 block of West Catharpin Road.

Officials said a Chevrolet SUV was heading north on West Catharpin Road when it went over the double yellow line and hit a commercial box truck head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the hospital. She was identified as Gina P. Lavigne, 29, of Spotsylvania.

The crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.