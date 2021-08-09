‘We feel prepared but cautious:” Richmond hospitals remain prepared during COVID surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the fight against the delta variant continues across the country, HCA medical center says it learned from the first surges of COVID-19, remaining prepared as the latest surge continues.

“We learned to ramp up quickly, we learned to figure out how to triage people, we learned how to keep our own staff and our own hospital folks safe and learned how to keep other patients in the hospital safe during the whole thing. That is a challenge,” said Dr. John Turner a pathologist with CJW Medical Center. “We learned a lot from the first few surges we went through, especially through the winter. So, things like PPE and how to get the testing components lined up--we made a lot of mistakes but we learned from all of them.”

Turner says HCA hospitals are not seeing “a huge census” of COVID-19 patients, but says most of the patients being hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

“If folks can get vaccinated, you are keeping yourself out of the hospital,” he said. “The hospital is really reserved for the sickest people and really don’t want to be in that category. You are in constant care--you may have to be intubated. You may have to take significant therapy to keep you alive. You don’t want to get to that state.”

In break through cases of COVID 19 in vaccinated people, Turner says there are symptoms in many cases, but not always as severe as those with the virus who are not vaccinated. Turner says the hospital system is prepared but also cautious and concerned as cases continue to rise in Virginia and across the country. He continues to urge people to get the vaccine if they have not already.

“Right now it is under control--but we are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Turner.

