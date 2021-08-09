Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice

VUU
VUU
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Union University student died after he collapsed during the football team’s practice on Sunday.

A letter from the VUU president said that 19-year-old Quandarius Wilburn, of Georgia, collapsed during the football team’s pre-season conditioning on Hovey Field.

Wilburn was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

The letter said that the football team had a full day together by having breakfast, attending church and eating lunch before the workout.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community. I was to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn’s family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department,” VUU President Hakim Lucas said.

Free counseling services are available to anyone who needs it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
FILE
State police identify man killed in I-95 crash over weekend
The state Department of Corrections has confirmed that Mark A. Grethen was the victim of an...
Prisoner killed in cell was former Virginia businessman
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Two suspects sought in attempted robbery at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
Caroline Schollaert, 27, was shot and killed on August 3 in an attempted burglary in...
Powhatan County native killed during burglary attempt in Florida

Latest News

The inaugural SPICE Cultural Festival in Chesterfield is being postponed due to a spike in...
SPICE Cultural Festival in Chesterfield postponed due to spike in COVID cases
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. O’Neil at (804) 646-4494 or...
RPD investigates Monday afternoon shooting
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 10.4 million vaccines distributed | Over 54% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated