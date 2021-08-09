Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Forestry staff fighting western flames

The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As devastating wildfires tear through the west, Virginia is stepping up to help put out the flames.

The Virginia Department of Forestry announced Monday, August 9, that 39 personnel members have accepted assignments to help crews on the fire lines or as support staff.

“Virginians are able to help not only Virginians back home but other western states across the nation, and build our skill sets to be better fire managers back home and help those in need,” VDOF Spokesperson David Houttekier said.

Despite its small numbers, VDOF has been able to help in many states, including Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Washington.

“We have a small workforce and very proud, very humbled by many of our state employees stepping up to the plate to help others in need,” Houttekier said.

He says the work is hard, but it helps train firefighters to put out flames in Virginia.

“It’s normally at least a 14-day assignment, up to 16 hour days,” Houttekier said. “Grueling, hot work, and we provide a specialized skill set in order to help mitigate the fire dangers.”

VDOF has sent 62 workers to 31 fires in 10 different states. Another 20-person crew will be sent out this week and early next week.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
FILE
State police identify man killed in I-95 crash over weekend
The state Department of Corrections has confirmed that Mark A. Grethen was the victim of an...
Prisoner killed in cell was former Virginia businessman
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Caroline Schollaert, 26, was shot and killed on August 3 in an attempted burglary in...
‘That smile - it was infectious’: Powhatan County native killed during attempted burglary in Florida

Latest News

VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice
A plan by Richmond police to install cameras that capture every passing license plate in...
Richmond license plate camera surveillance raises concerns
Police were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday to the 500 block of Monticello Street for...
Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times
It’s hard to believe, but there are only a few weeks to go until Central Virginia students head...
4th annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive to be held Aug. 25
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive