Virginia contends with Confederate names on side streets

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The names of Confederate leaders are being stripped from schools and major highways throughout Virginia. But when it comes to the many side streets in the state that carry Confederate names, it’s a different story.

In Northern Virginia, a county commission identified scores of streets named for members of the Confederacy, often obscure and forgotten, including streets named Lawton, Bullock and Van Dorn. The county is letting each street come forward to petition for a name change if it chooses.

So far none has.

In neighboring Loudoun County, though, the board is poised to change the names on nearly a dozen side streets, even though homeowners are not seeking a change.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

