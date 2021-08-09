VCU Poll: Number of unvaccinated Virginians willing to get vaccine declines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A statewide poll has found that the number of unvaccinated Virginians willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine has declined.

Among those surveyed in the July poll who have not yet been vaccinated, 27% said they are likely to get the vaccine in the future compared with the 56% in the April poll and 30% in the May poll.

The poll was conducted between July 6 and July 19 among 842 adults in Virginia. VCU said the margin of error is 4.62%.

“Future intention to get vaccinated varies by race and ethnicity, with 69% of unvaccinated Hispanic respondents, 41% of unvaccinated African Americans, and 23% of unvaccinated whites indicating that they are likely to get the vaccine,” a release said.

Looking at the political party, 33% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 7% of Democrats remain unvaccinated. The poll found “only 17% of unvaccinated Republicans are likely to get vaccinated, compared to 35% of unvaccinated Democrats and 41% of unvaccinated independents.”

The results found that confidence that the vaccine is safe is on the rise.

Parent willingness to vaccinate their children

