State police identify man killed in I-95 crash over weekend

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a 25-year-old man was killed after he ran his vehicle off the roadway on I-95 on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to mile marker 46 for a motor vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Andres Vasquez, 25, of Petersburg was driving a sedan south when it ran off the road to the right and struck trees.

State Police say Vasquez was the only person in the car at the time and died from his injuries on scene.

Authorities don’t believe any other car or person was involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

