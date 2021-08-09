Healthcare Pros
SPICE Cultural Festival in Chesterfield postponed due to spike in COVID cases

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
The inaugural SPICE Cultural Festival in Chesterfield is being postponed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.(KKTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The inaugural SPICE Cultural Festival in Chesterfield is being postponed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The festival was scheduled for Aug. 13-14 at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education but has been postponed to a later date in 2022.

“The goal of the Sharing Practices of International Cultures through Engagement (SPICE) Cultural Festival was to celebrate diversity and multiculturalism through the arts,” a release said.

The decision to postpone came after a spike in cases in the county due to the delta variant. Chesterfield Health District’s director said that the number of COVID cases in Chesterfield has significantly increased over the past few weeks.

