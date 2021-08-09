Healthcare Pros
Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield to host fourth annual Charity Auction Fundraiser

Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield 4th annual Charity Auction Fundraiser.
Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield 4th annual Charity Auction Fundraiser.(The Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield will host its fourth annual Charity Auction Fundraiser.

There will be a silent and live auction. The event will be held on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The following items will be auctioned at the event:

  • Limited Edition – “Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope” (1977 Original Movie) (15 Autographs)
  • Kobe Bryant-LA Lakers, 11 x14 photo autographed by Kobe Bryant
  • Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls Autographed Jersey
  • “Hamilton” Broadway Poster autographed by the entire cast
  • VCU Basketball signed by all the players and Coach Mike Rhoades
  • UVA “2019 NCAA Collector Championship Final Four Basketball” with all games and scores signed by UVA Basketball Coach Legend Tony Bennett
  • “Sweet Caroline” Sheet Music autographed by Neil Diamond
  • “Rush Moving Pictures Autographed Record Album” Rush Complete Band Signed Album”
  • “Copacabana” Sheet Music autographed by Barry Manilow
  • Sylvester Stallone Autographed Boxing Glove
  • Three Night Stay at Wintergreen Resort, Premier Blue Ridge Mountain, ski, golf, tennis, and spa.  Three bedrooms/three bathrooms condo overlooking the Dobie chair lift
  • “Avengers: Endgame” - (11 Autographs)
  • Larry Bird, Boston Celtics, signed basketball jersey, NBA Basketball History piece
  • Arnold Palmer – (d. 9/25/2016) Custom Embroidered Masters Flag Display with Masters Badges from All 4 of Mr. Palmers Masters Championships –Exclusive Item - Custom Framed in Cherry Wood Frame With (4) Replica Official Masters Badges from All 4 of Mr. Palmer’s Masters Wins from 1958, 1960, 1962, and 1964, (2) Official Masters Patches, (1) Augusta National Golf Club Masters Scorecard. This is a museum-quality item. Autographed by: Arnold Palmer.
  • A relaxing night at the award-winning boutique Quirk Hotel in Richmond brings luxury to the Arts and Design District

Tickets are $50 per person and $85 per couple. For ticket information, click here or call 804-706-9198.

