Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield to host fourth annual Charity Auction Fundraiser
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield will host its fourth annual Charity Auction Fundraiser.
There will be a silent and live auction. The event will be held on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The following items will be auctioned at the event:
- Limited Edition – “Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope” (1977 Original Movie) (15 Autographs)
- Kobe Bryant-LA Lakers, 11 x14 photo autographed by Kobe Bryant
- Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls Autographed Jersey
- “Hamilton” Broadway Poster autographed by the entire cast
- VCU Basketball signed by all the players and Coach Mike Rhoades
- UVA “2019 NCAA Collector Championship Final Four Basketball” with all games and scores signed by UVA Basketball Coach Legend Tony Bennett
- “Sweet Caroline” Sheet Music autographed by Neil Diamond
- “Rush Moving Pictures Autographed Record Album” Rush Complete Band Signed Album”
- “Copacabana” Sheet Music autographed by Barry Manilow
- Sylvester Stallone Autographed Boxing Glove
- Three Night Stay at Wintergreen Resort, Premier Blue Ridge Mountain, ski, golf, tennis, and spa. Three bedrooms/three bathrooms condo overlooking the Dobie chair lift
- “Avengers: Endgame” - (11 Autographs)
- Larry Bird, Boston Celtics, signed basketball jersey, NBA Basketball History piece
- Arnold Palmer – (d. 9/25/2016) Custom Embroidered Masters Flag Display with Masters Badges from All 4 of Mr. Palmers Masters Championships –Exclusive Item - Custom Framed in Cherry Wood Frame With (4) Replica Official Masters Badges from All 4 of Mr. Palmer’s Masters Wins from 1958, 1960, 1962, and 1964, (2) Official Masters Patches, (1) Augusta National Golf Club Masters Scorecard. This is a museum-quality item. Autographed by: Arnold Palmer.
- A relaxing night at the award-winning boutique Quirk Hotel in Richmond brings luxury to the Arts and Design District
Tickets are $50 per person and $85 per couple. For ticket information, click here or call 804-706-9198.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.