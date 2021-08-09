RPD investigates Monday afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. O’Neil at (804) 646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

