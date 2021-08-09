Police search for man accused of fraudulently getting drugs from pharmacy

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man suspected of fraudulently getting prescription drugs from a pharmacy.

Officials said it happened on Aug. 2 around 8:40 p.m.at the Walgreens along Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Police said the suspect went into the pharmacy and used a fraudulent prescription to obtain Oxycodone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

