Police identify woman found dead on sidewalk in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a woman was found dead on a sidewalk early Monday morning.

Police were called on Aug. 9 to the 1100 block of Hammond Avenue just before 7 a.m. for a person down.

When officers arrived, the female victim was found unresponsive on a sidewalk with “apparent injuries.” The victim, identified as Sharnelle Wilson, 34, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene - the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

A portion of Brook Road was closed Monday morning for the investigation.

Neighbors in the area told police they heard a disturbance Sunday night. Anyone who may have heard or seen something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

