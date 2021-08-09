Over 4,600 COVID cases reported in Virginia over weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 709,319 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The state reported 4,655 cases over the weekend - 1,298 of those cases were from Sunday to Monday, a smaller increase than the 1,845 reported from Thursday to Friday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 11,571 deaths have been reported and 31,777 patients have been hospitalized. The 7-day testing positivity rate has increased again to 7.3%.

There are a total of 3,862 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 78,379 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 8,121,800 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 29,780 cases, 1,067 hospitalizations, 455 deaths

Henrico: 27,144 cases, 1,118 hospitalizations, 643 deaths

Richmond: 18,073 cases, 833 hospitalizations, 281 deaths

Hanover: 8,766 cases, 330 hospitalizations, 168 deaths

Petersburg: 4,123 cases, 178 hospitalizations, 91 deaths

Goochland: 1,551 cases, 61 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.

The latest map from the CDC shows a majority of the area in red. Louisa is highlighted in orange, meaning substantial levels of transmission. Only four counties in the entire state are seeing moderate levels in yellow. Click here to view the full map.

