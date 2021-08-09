News to Know for Aug. 9: Multiple rescued from fire; COVID cases spike at school; Heat & humidity settle in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re heading into the workweek like Dr. John Turner: “Prepared but cautious.” He’s talking about the state’s recent surge in COVID cases, which we’ll get to soon, but first...

Get Ready for the Heat

It’ll be a humid week with heat index values in or close to the triple digits.

We will also get a break from the rain for a couple of days, with storm chances returning on Wednesday.

Multiple Rescued from House Fire

A North Chesterfield home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 4 a.m.

Multiple people were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions are unknown.

A family member tells me that his adult son and his wife, and their 3 young children-all under 10 years old- were in the home off Flynn Rd. when flames broke out. One child is a newborn. Another child uses a wheelchair. Multiple people inside were rushed to the hospital. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/1uf9IEJ3w8 — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) August 9, 2021

A family member told NBC12 that a husband and wife lived in the home with three children. One of the children is only about two months old. The other two are under 10 years old, with one in a wheelchair.

This is a developing story - check here for updates.

COVID Cases Spike at School

Thirty-three COVID cases in just two weeks - that’s the situation at Hopewell Schools. And today, officials plan to meet directly with families about the next moves to keep students and staff safe and healthy.

According to the district, 28 of its cases come from community spread. Three are from school and another two are undetermined.

On Monday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. the school board will hold a special public hearing at Hopewell High School. Parents can also log on through Zoom.

‘Preparing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best’

That’s what one doctor says about the recent increase in the delta variant in Virginia. Dr. John Turner, a pathologist with CJW Medical Center says, right now, HCA hospitals aren’t seeing a large number of COVID patients but most people admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated.

“If folks can get vaccinated, you are keeping yourself out of the hospital,” he said.

Turner says the hospital system is prepared but also cautious and concerned as cases continue to rise in Virginia and across the country.

State Lawmakers Agree on Budget

And voting could happen today.

The compromise calls for preserving most of a plan crafted by Democrats. But the $4.3 billion plan also includes some changes proposed by Republicans, including raising bonuses for sheriffs’ deputies and regional jail officers from $1,000 to $3,000.

Last week, Governor Northam said he wanted it on his desk as soon as possible.

Boater Still Missing

There are still no signs of a missing boater who fell into the James River nearly three days ago.

Chesterfield and Henrico crews have been searching near the Dutch Gap boat landing for the 70-year-old man who fell into the water Friday morning. Officials say they do not think he survived.

Recovery efforts were paused on Saturday during heavy rain, but since it restarted, divers haven’t been able to find his body.

New Mural Unveiled

In Richmond, the city’s fire department unveiled a new mural.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for... came a bit early! Watch this video for the unveiling of the mural honoring... Posted by Richmond Fire Department on Friday, August 6, 2021

It’s located at Mocha Temple on North Second Street in Jackson Ward and honors the first black career firefighters hired in the city and state 71 years ago.

The fire departments were not integrated until 1963.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Officially Over

After a year delay, the athletes finally got their shot at glory over the last two and a half weeks, many performing without an audience. Some couldn’t even compete after testing positive for coronavirus.

But there was still plenty of excitement - records were broken and we saw a few unexpected victories. Read a recap here.

As for who won: Team USA is coming home with more than 100 medals. American athletes earned the most medals overall and the most golds. China has the second most accolades, with the Russian Olympic Committee and Great Britain rounding out the top four.

Need Something to Listen to?

Try our history podcast! Even if history bored you in school, we’ll find something to pique your interest in How We Got Here.

A new episode dropped this morning, where we take a look back in our archives at a notorious August day in Charlottesville - the Unite the Right rally. And we go back to early Virginia, for the day English settlers raided a Powhatan town in brutal fashion.

Listen here or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music:

Monday Motivation

“Begin the week with momentum and you’ll look back with great satisfaction on all you achieved.” – Skip Prichard

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.