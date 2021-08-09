Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 711,078 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The delta variant is continuing to cause COVID-19 cases to surge across the country and Virginia. In the past seven days, there were nearly 12,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia, edging closer to the total number of cases that were reported in the entire month of July.

The state reported 1,759 new cases from Monday to Tuesday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 11,578 deaths have been reported and 31,849 patients have been hospitalized. The 7-day testing positivity rate has increased again to 7.5%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 3,869 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 78,466 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 8,136,438 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 29,859 cases, 1,067 hospitalizations, 455 deaths

Henrico: 27,210 cases, 1,118 hospitalizations, 643 deaths

Richmond: 18,128 cases, 831 hospitalizations, 281 deaths

Hanover: 8,890 cases, 331 hospitalizations, 169 deaths

Petersburg: 4,140 cases, 178 hospitalizations, 92 deaths

Goochland: 1,555 cases, 61 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.

The latest map from the CDC shows a majority of the area in red. Louisa is highlighted in orange, meaning substantial levels of transmission. Only four counties in the entire state are seeing moderate levels in yellow. Click here to view the full map.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.