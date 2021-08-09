Multiple vehicles broken into, items stolen in New Kent Co.

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - Multiple vehicles were broken into early Saturday morning in New Kent County.

The sheriff’s office said the break-ins happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Aug. 7 in the Brickshire neighborhood.

Multiple vehicles were broken into and items were stolen.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their security footage and sent it to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.