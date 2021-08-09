Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Multiple vehicles broken into, items stolen in New Kent Co.

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - Multiple vehicles were broken into early Saturday morning in New Kent County.

The sheriff’s office said the break-ins happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Aug. 7 in the Brickshire neighborhood.

Multiple vehicles were broken into and items were stolen.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their security footage and sent it to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

FILE
State police identify man killed in I-95 crash over weekend
The state Department of Corrections has confirmed that Mark A. Grethen was the victim of an...
Prisoner killed in cell was former Virginia businessman
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Two suspects sought in attempted robbery at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
Caroline Schollaert, 27, was shot and killed on August 3 in an attempted burglary in...
Powhatan County native killed during burglary attempt in Florida
Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield

Latest News

Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 10.4 million vaccines distributed | Over 54% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated
A woman died following a head-on collision in Spotsylvania County.
Woman dies following head-on collision
Comedian Jo Koy will make a stop in Richmond as part of his Funny Is Funny World Tour.
Comedian Jo Koy coming to Richmond on tour