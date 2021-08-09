Multiple people taken to hospital following house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people were rescued from a fully engulfed house fire in north Chesterfield early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home on Flynn Road around 4 a.m.

Multiple people were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions are unknown.

A family member told NBC12 that a husband and wife lived in the home with three children. One of the children is only about two months old. The other two are under 10 years old one in a wheelchair.

Fire officials say the house is a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story - Kelly Avellino is there and will have more details on NBC12.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.