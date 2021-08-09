Healthcare Pros
Multiple people taken to hospital following house fire in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people were rescued from a fully engulfed house fire in north Chesterfield early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home on Flynn Road around 4 a.m.

Multiple people were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions are unknown.

A family member told NBC12 that a husband and wife lived in the home with three children. One of the children is only about two months old. The other two are under 10 years old one in a wheelchair.

Fire officials say the house is a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story - Kelly Avellino is there and will have more details on NBC12.

