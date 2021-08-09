Multiple people taken to hospital following house fire in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people were rescued from a fully engulfed house fire in north Chesterfield early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the two-story home on Flynn Road around 4 a.m.
Multiple people were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions are unknown.
A family member told NBC12 that a husband and wife lived in the home with three children. One of the children is only about two months old. The other two are under 10 years old one in a wheelchair.
Fire officials say the house is a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.
This is a developing story - Kelly Avellino is there and will have more details on NBC12.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.