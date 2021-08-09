Mixed policy on indoor masking is leading to confusion for businesses and customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond’s Carytown, COVID-19 mask requirements vary from storefront to storefront.

“The concern is definitely rising,” said Nick Kazas, Yoga Source Assistant Manager.

Managers of multiple business in the Richmond-area say they’ve noticed a shift in the last few weeks that more customers are simply wearing masks on their own. But even with that change, some businesses are taking things a step forward.

“We all wore masks for a year already so it’s become something that I think we are all pretty use too,” said Will Hart, Carytown Bicycle Company Sales Manager.

At Carytown Bicycle Company, the mask policy has not changed for customers. However, employees decided they will mask up during uncertain times with the delta variant. Sales manager Will Hart says all employees are also full vaccinated.

“We know that many of our customers are as well but it’s kind of one of those things just with the new variant that’s going around where you can’t be too careful,” said Hart.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Richmond is considered very high risk for unvaccinated people. Only 43.6% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated. And with changing numbers and guidance, businesses owners are trying to stay on top of the latest and make sure customers and employees fall in line.

“We like to keep our masks on when we’re in public areas. We encourage everyone else to do so,” said Kazas.

Best policy for now is to just keep a mask on you so you aren’t turned away from a business.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.